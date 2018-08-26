The wheelchairs transforming seaside trips

Media player
Barry Island's wheelchairs are transforming beach trips
Visitors to Barry Island are able to hire specially modified beach wheelchairs to allow users to be pushed across sand without sinking.
A feature of the chairs is their wider wheels which users say has transformed trips to the seaside.
Campaigners are calling for them to be made available in more parts of the UK.
26 Aug 2018
