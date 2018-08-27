'They failed my dad in a big way'

Video

A man died weighing just six stone (38kg) days before he was due to appeal a decision to refuse him benefits.

The late Keith Jones is one of 30,000 former claimants of Disability Living Allowance (DLA) in Wales to be refused Personal Independence Payments (PIP).

BBC Wales News estimates that this represents a cut of at least £87m. Of those who appealed a refusal at tribunal, 75% were successful.

The UK government said 40% of claimants receive more money under PIP than DLA.