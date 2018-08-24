Pride Cymru: Then and now
It is 19 years since Pride Cymru began.

The lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender event is being held in Cardiff over the bank holiday weekend.

Kay Dennis and Francis Brown have been sharing their first Pride experiences in the city.

