Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Pride Cymru: Then and now
It is 19 years since Pride Cymru began.
The lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender event is being held in Cardiff over the bank holiday weekend.
Kay Dennis and Francis Brown have been sharing their first Pride experiences in the city.
-
24 Aug 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window