Hotel fire 'was contained well'
Aberystwyth firefighters' 'amazing job' in hotel blaze

Local councillor Ceredig Davies says firefighters did a tremendous job in tackling a fire which ravaged a hotel in Aberystwyth last month.

A man has since appeared in court charged with arson with intent to endanger life.

Another man is still missing following the blaze at the the seafront hotel Belgrave House.

Mr Davies said firefighters did an amazing job to stop the blaze spreading to other properties.

  • 25 Aug 2018
