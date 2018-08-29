Rugby concussion - 'you're in a daze'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Ex-rugby player Adam Hughes talks of concussion 'daze'
With calls for "bold changes" to reduce rugby injuries, an ex-player has spoken of his concussion experiences.
Adam Hughes, who played for the Dragons, was forced to retire from the game at the age of 28.
The centre and wing, who also played for Exeter Chiefs, said a neurologist told him playing rugby was no longer an option due to two major trauma scars he suffered on his brain.
He tells BBC Wales sports news correspondent Kate Morgan what concussion was like.
-
29 Aug 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window