Living with narcolepsy


How living with narcolepsy can affect your life

Catrina Szalkowski lives with narcolepsy which makes her fall asleep suddenly.

It has affected her during work, walking home and even while in labour.

Catrina, from Caerphilly, has been describing the impact her condition has had on her life.

  • 29 Aug 2018
