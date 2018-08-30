Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Idiopathic hypersomnia: When 40 winks turns into 48 hours of sleep
Lucy Taylor lives with idiopathic hypersomnia, a rare condition that makes her excessively sleepy.
The 42-year-old from Newport can only be woken with great difficulty - she needs multiple loud alarm clocks, medication and her family to rouse her.
She said the longest she has ever slept is from Friday teatime to Sunday afternoon - but she describes her condition as "almost torture".
30 Aug 2018
