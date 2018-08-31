Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
'It's so frustrating trying to speak' - life with a stammer
It is estimated 5% of children and 1% of adults are affected by stammering.
The British Stammering Association (BSA) is holding its national conference in Cardiff from 31 August until 2 September.
One of the speakers at the conference, Rhodri Guyatt, has been explaining how he has lived with his condition all his life and is using public speaking to develop his confidence.
-
31 Aug 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-wales-45361773/it-s-so-frustrating-trying-to-speak-life-with-a-stammerRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window