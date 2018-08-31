Escaped Cows moove in for a McDonald's
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Escaped cows 'moove' in for a McDonald's in Mold

Cows that escaped from an overturned trailer fled into a McDonald's drive-thru.

"Chaos" was reported in Mold, Flintshire, on Friday morning after the trailer transporting cattle crashed on a roundabout in the town centre.

Police later confirmed all of the livestock had been "safely rounded up and are unhurt".

Video footage from Adam Mason

  • 31 Aug 2018
Go to next video: Man's protest over horse drive-thru ban