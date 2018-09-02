Plastic waste 'could fuel cars'
Plastic waste 'could fuel cars' at Swansea University

Scientists at Swansea University have developed a way of turning plastic waste into hydrogen - and they hope it could fuel cars one day.

Dr Moritz Kuehnel, from Swansea University's chemistry department, said it could be cheaper than recycling plastic as any plastic can be used and it does not need cleaning.

