Tour of Britain peloton races past crowds in Carmarthen
The Tour of Britain has kicked off in Wales, with Tour de France winner Geraint Thomas competing on home soil.
Crowds lined some of the 109-mile route to try to get a glimpse of the peloton.
02 Sep 2018
