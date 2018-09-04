Witness support 'made huge difference'

Video

Only one full-time specialist to support children and vulnerable witnesses in the criminal justice system is based in Wales.

Registered Intermediaries (RIs) are used by the police and courts to help witnesses with communication difficulties give evidence in cases.

The Ministry of Justice said a new recruitment campaign would start in Wales shortly.

Linzi-Jayne Margetson's daughter Cariad, now 19, has a type of autism and was a witness in a court case two years ago.

She said the support her daughter had from her RI, Robert Thomas, was "absolutely fantastic".