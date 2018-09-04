Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Kelly Kennedy's mum on speaking to young drivers
Tracy Kennedy's daughter Kelly was killed in a crash involving two drivers who were racing each other in Swansea. They were later jailed.
The 25-year-old was on her way home from her job caring for autistic children.
Two years on from the crash, Tracy Kennedy is to visit schools to warn young drivers of the dangers of speeding.
She has been speaking about the impact the crash has had on her.
04 Sep 2018
