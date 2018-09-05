EU whisky trade 'really important'

Video

A leading Welsh drinks business says EU markets are "really important" to its growth plans.

Brecon-based Penderyn, the Welsh whisky company, is backing a joint CBI and NFU letter to 40 Welsh MPs lobbying them to support the UK government's Brexit White Paper.

Downing Street said the blueprint for future trade relations with the EU, hammered out in July, was deliverable.

But there has been criticism within Conservative ranks.

Stephen Davies, chief executive, said his main concern was the continuing uncertainty and any problems in importing and exporting would be an issue - with no deal being a worst case scenario.