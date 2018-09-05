Brewing up a storm in a man's world
Brewery boss on being a woman in the beer business

In three years, Sarah John has gone from home brewing in her garage to running brewery with 25 people.

Boss Brewery is selling to customers across the world and has opened two bars in Swansea.

The 31-year-old has been speaking about the challenges of a business usually associated with men.

