'My agent told me to sit down'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Belinda Bauer on 'the snobbery around crime fiction'

Vale of Glamorgan novelist Belinda Bauer has criticised the "snobbery" surrounding her inclusion on the longlist for the prestigious Man Booker Prize.

She has been nominated for her crime novel Snap, which was partly inspired by the 1988 murder of Marie Wilks on the M50.

The judges have been accused of "jolts of populism" for including crime fiction on this year's long list.

  • 05 Sep 2018
Go to next video: What's the secret to award-winning fiction?