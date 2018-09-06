Singer's surprise for dying man

Media player
Singer Katherine Jenkins' surprise for dying man
Singer Katherine Jenkins has delivered a surprise message to a 92-year-old who had one dying wish.
Emlyn Morris has been given just months to live because of a brain tumour.
He wanted to watch a male voice choir perform and thanks to his carer and family, his wish came true when Aber Valley choir made a surprise appearance at his Cardiff home.
Jenkins could not be there but delivered the news of the surprise performance in a video.
