A union has been accused of misleading farmers about the end of direct funding support after Brexit.

Rural Affairs Secretary Lesley Griffiths wants to emphasise why the basic payment scheme (BPS) would not work for Wales after the UK leaves the European Union.

Two different programmes for funding will replace BPS.

But the Farmers Union of Wales (FUW) rejected the claim and warned of financial problems and is asking members to sign postcards addressed to Ms Griffiths, rejecting the proposals.

She now says their campaign is a "missed opportunity".