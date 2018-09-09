Wales' new lowland search team

Video

The first lowland search and rescue team established in Wales has become operational - after three years of training.

Môn Search and Rescue on Anglesey will help locate missing and vulnerable people on the island, working with North Wales Police.

The team was established in 2015 in a bid to take pressure off mountain rescuers in north Wales.

But it has taken until know to achieve the level of expertise required for the search roles.

Team leader Andy Camwell said they were now ready to respond around the clock.