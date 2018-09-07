Hamilton star performs in Cardiff
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Hamilton star Lin Manuel-Miranda sings in Cardiff bar

Music lovers in Cardiff have been treated to an impromptu performance from Broadway star Lin Manuel-Miranda.

The composer, who created award winning hit musical Hamilton, performed at Porters.

The American Pulitzer Prize, Grammy Award and Emmy Award winning musician is currently in the Welsh capital filming the new version of Phillip Pullman's His Dark Materials

  • 07 Sep 2018
Go to next video: Hamilton wins seven Olivier Awards