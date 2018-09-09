Video

Do you know a C64 from a N64? Go all nostalgic when you play Sonic The Hedgehog or Super Mario?

Well, imagine being able to compare the quality of every gaming console ever released in the United Kingdom.

Now you can gaming fan Sam Anstee is putting on an exhibition at Pontypool museum in Torfaen.

Mr Anstee, who grew up playing on the Atari ST and Commodore 64, has amassed a collection of all computer gaming systems released since his childhood.