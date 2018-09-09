Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Meet the man with a classic perfect retro gaming collection
Do you know a C64 from a N64? Go all nostalgic when you play Sonic The Hedgehog or Super Mario?
Well, imagine being able to compare the quality of every gaming console ever released in the United Kingdom.
Now you can gaming fan Sam Anstee is putting on an exhibition at Pontypool museum in Torfaen.
Mr Anstee, who grew up playing on the Atari ST and Commodore 64, has amassed a collection of all computer gaming systems released since his childhood.
-
09 Sep 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-wales-45453593/meet-the-man-with-a-classic-perfect-retro-gaming-collectionRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window