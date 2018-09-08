The Victorian sport making a comeback
What would you do if you owned an island?

Mike Conner bought Thorne Island off the coast of Pembrokeshire last year. Now he intends to turn the former Napoleonic Fort into a venue for Bike Polo.

The sport was invented in the 19th Century, and is coming back into fashion.

