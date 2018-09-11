Media player
'We felt abandoned as adoptive parents'
More practical and emotional support is urgently needed for adoptive families, says the National Adoption Service.
More than 300 children were adopted in the last year in Wales.
The Welsh Government said it was committed to supporting adoptive families and to "continue to make improvements".
One mother says she felt "abandoned" by social services after she adopted a brother and sister, who had faced traumatic early years.
She said they were left "at the end of their tether".
11 Sep 2018
