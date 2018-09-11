Drugs, speeding, no insurance - cracking down on the roads
'Operation Utah' - Gwent Police officers tackle road offenders

Gwent Police have been running 'Operation Utah' for almost 15 years aimed at tackling offenders who make the roads less safe for other motorists.

The latest crackdown saw officers confiscate thousands of pounds worth of drugs, seize vehicles and report drivers for excessive speeding.

Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) cameras are used in both police cars and on the roads, to identify potential offences.

