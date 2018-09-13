Sepsis: What is it - and how to spot it?
About 44,000 people die from sepsis, which can be caused by a serious complication of an infection, each year.

It can strike in a matter of hours and needs swift treatment or can be fatal.

These are the symptoms to look out for.

