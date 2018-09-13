Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Sepsis: What is it - and how to spot it?
About 44,000 people die from sepsis, which can be caused by a serious complication of an infection, each year.
It can strike in a matter of hours and needs swift treatment or can be fatal.
These are the symptoms to look out for.
-
13 Sep 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window