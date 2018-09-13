Video

Welsh singer Katherine Jenkins has surprised pupils at a Cardiff primary school, when she turned up to hand them a special award.

The mezzo soprano was at Thornhill Primary to celebrate the children's success after they won a prize for a project commemorating World War One.

The school was awarded the Best Education Project 2018 by the National Lottery for their intergenerational event.

Schoolchildren had teamed-up with the Goldie Cymru - a group that helps older people get involved in music.

Thornhill pupils wrote a 30-minute musical marking the war in a production called Armistice Cantata - which will now be performed by other schools across Wales and England.