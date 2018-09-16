Horses healing scars of domestic abuse

Video

Survivors of domestic abuse are turning to horses to help heal their emotional scars.

They have been learning to ride - and sometimes overcome their fears of the animals - at a farm in overlooking a beach at Porthmadog, Gwynedd.

Organisers say the eight-weekly courses for women and girls help them to learn how to build positive relationships again.

Some of those who have been through the programme have described it as life-changing - helping build confidence as they shake off the past.