Horses healing scars of domestic abuse

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Horses healing scars for survivors of domestic abuse
Survivors of domestic abuse are turning to horses to help heal their emotional scars.
They have been learning to ride - and sometimes overcome their fears of the animals - at a farm in overlooking a beach at Porthmadog, Gwynedd.
Organisers say the eight-weekly courses for women and girls help them to learn how to build positive relationships again.
Some of those who have been through the programme have described it as life-changing - helping build confidence as they shake off the past.
-
16 Sep 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window