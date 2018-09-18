Video

When two-year-old Eirian fell into a fire - it set in motion a chain of events that changed her father's life - and led to the lair of TV's Dragons' Den.

Former teacher Craig Hill gave up the classroom to become a carpenter, and able to spend more time with his family.

His story melted the Dragons' hearts - with businessman Peter Jones investing £50,000 in a business making educational outdoor wooden play products.

Mr Hill explained how it all happened.