When two-year-old Eirian fell into a fire - it set in motion a chain of events that changed her father's life - and led to the lair of TV's Dragons' Den.
Former teacher Craig Hill gave up the classroom to become a carpenter, and able to spend more time with his family.
His story melted the Dragons' hearts - with businessman Peter Jones investing £50,000 in a business making educational outdoor wooden play products.
Mr Hill explained how it all happened.
18 Sep 2018
