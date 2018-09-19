Emmy win 'still a bit surreal'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Matthew Rhys: 'Emmy win feels like an out of body experience'
"It feels like an out of body experience," is how actor Matthew Rhys described his Emmy success.
The Cardiff-born actor scooped the gong for his performance in long-running series The American during a ceremony in Los Angeles on Monday.
Speaking in Welsh to his mother Helen and reporter Owain Evans via Skype, he said the reality had not sunk in yet and it was "surreal".
-
19 Sep 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-wales-45572039/matthew-rhys-emmy-win-feels-like-an-out-of-body-experienceRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window