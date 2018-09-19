Emmy win 'still a bit surreal'
Video

Matthew Rhys: 'Emmy win feels like an out of body experience'

"It feels like an out of body experience," is how actor Matthew Rhys described his Emmy success.

The Cardiff-born actor scooped the gong for his performance in long-running series The American during a ceremony in Los Angeles on Monday.

Speaking in Welsh to his mother Helen and reporter Owain Evans via Skype, he said the reality had not sunk in yet and it was "surreal".

