Lamb and EU: What does Brexit mean for Welsh hill farms?
About a third of Welsh lamb meat is exported - and almost all it goes to Europe.
Countries like France, Italy, Germany and Spain account for about 90% of the lamb from Wales.
What happens in six months - when Britain leaves the EU?
20 Sep 2018
