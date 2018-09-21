Car swept away in river after storm

Video

A car has been swept down a river after heavy wind and rain battered Wales.

Storm Bronagh saw gusts of 61mph (100km/h) at Mumbles Head near Swansea - one of the strongest winds in the UK overnight.

A Met Office yellow "be aware" warning for wind is in place until 09:00 BST on Friday.

Police said no-one was inside the car, which was swept away in Cynghordy, Carmarthenshire.

Footage courtesy of Dyfed-Powys Police.