One of the civil rights movement’s most iconic pieces of art in the US is under threat.

Not only is this stained glass window in Birmingham, Alabama, one of the first depictions of a black Christ in the deep South - it was created for the church by a Welsh artist, with donations from children across Wales.

The city was the centre of several demonstrations and marches and the 16th Street Baptist Church was bombed by members of the Ku Klux Klan in 1963, killing four girls and destroying much of the church.

Snowdonia stained glass artist John Petts was so moved by the tragedy that he wanted to help replace the window at the front of the church.

There are now fears its window is at risk from Alabama’s stormy weather.

The church is appealing to the public to raise funds to preserve the 'Welsh window'.

Produced by Sophia Smith Galer