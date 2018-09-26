'Is it weird that I don't drink?'

Video

Wales used to have one of the worst records for weekly drinking among teenagers - but new figures show a drop in the practice.

In 2002, a World Health Organisation (WHO) report said around two thirds of Welsh 15-year-olds have been drunk at least twice in their lifetime. However, its latest statistics said that figure has fallen to 33% for boys and 28% for girls.

The decrease has now brought Wales in line with the UK.

Dr Jo Inchley, senior research fellow at the University of St Andrews, said: "These are really encouraging shifts."