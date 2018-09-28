Happy Mondays v Pulp
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Happy Mondays and Pulp appear on Bargain Hunt

A special edition of Bargain Hunt featuring Happy Mondays and Pulp had to be re-shot after one of them were found to have broken the rules.

The two bands went head to head on the show as part of BBC Music Day on Friday.

But the rule break was only discovered after filming had finished which meant that the end of the show needed to be re-recorded.

  • 28 Sep 2018