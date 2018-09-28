Bez rule break causes Bargain Hunt reshoot

Video

A special edition of Bargain Hunt featuring Happy Mondays and Pulp had to be reshot after one of them was found to have broken the rules.

The two bands went head to head on the show as part of BBC Music Day on Friday.

But the rule break was only discovered after filming had finished which meant that the end of the show needed to be recorded again.

The show saw Pulp front man Jarvis Cocker and the band's keyboard player Candida Doyle go up against Happy Mondays rockers Bez and Rowetta to find hidden gems at an antiques fair in Kent.