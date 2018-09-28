Digging heels in over domestic abuse
Cardiff men walk 'a mile in her shoes' over domestic abuse

More than a hundred men walked “a mile in her shoes” as part of attempts to eradicate violence against women, domestic abuse and sexual violence.

They took to the streets of Cardiff in high heels, starting at the castle.

The walk is now in its fifth year, with men showing their support for a campaign led by Cardiff and Vale of Glamorgan councils alongside the Cadwyn housing association.

