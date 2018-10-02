Video

The boss of the Wylfa Newydd nuclear project returned to her old school, looking to inspire young scientists.

Gwen Parry Jones, executive director of Horizon, met sixth formers at Rydal Penrhos School in Colwyn Bay to talk about her career in the nuclear industry - and careers in science and engineering.

She became the first and only woman to run a nuclear power station in the UK when she took over at Heysham 1 in Lancashire in 2008.

Ms Parry Jones has called for big companies to appoint more women as board directors or face quotas.