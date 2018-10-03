'Anything can happen in football'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Ynysddu Welfare: Cup dream for team that 'didn't exist'
Welsh local league football club Ynysddu Welfare were shocked to find they were drawn in the FAW Youth Cup - given they did not have a youth team.
However rather than cancel the fixture, they turned to social media to raise a side.
Now the group of strangers, aged between 16 and 18, are preparing to take on Briton Ferry this Sunday after just one training session together.
-
03 Oct 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window