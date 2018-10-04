'Big impact' on pupils' problems

Video

Stigma attached to free school meals stops some parents claiming, which has a knock-on impact on school budgets, it has been claimed.

One Anglesey head teacher says parents are being urged to take up free meals - or the school could lose out on extra cash to support more deprived pupils.

Schools receive an extra £1,150 for each pupil on free school meals.

Jodi Fielding is one of three new pastoral support officers employed by Ysgol Uwchradd Caergybi.

They are paid for by the pupil deprivation grant - to support pupils with any worries or stresses, in or out of the classroom.

She is a former Army linguist - not from a teaching background - so this helps her engage with pupils, who bring a wide range of issues to her.

Although only in the job for a month, they have already made an impact.