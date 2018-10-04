Historian humbled by heartfelt memorial

Video

Victims of a Japanese merchant ship torpedoed by German U-boat off the Welsh coast will be remembered at ceremony.

The Hirano Maru sank off the coast of Pembrokeshire in 1918 killing 300 people. During the conflict, Japan was an ally of Great Britain.

Ten of those who died were recorded as buried at Angle Church and a monument was later erected in their memory.

However, the original structure has since rotted away - so villagers clubbed together to pay for a replacement.

It will be unveiled on Thursday by the Duke of Gloucester, with Japanese officials and families attending.

Local historian David James who started the campaign for the new memorial said he felt "humbled that my efforts should have such and impact on so many people".