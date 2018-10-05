Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Plaid Cymru leader Adam Price: 'Yes Wales can'
Adam Price has given his first speech to a Plaid Cymru conference as leader, calling on his party to offer "hope for those without hope".
He told activists meeting in Cardigan on Friday: "Our message to the Welsh people must be simple - Yes Wales can."
Read more: Independence 'on the table' after Brexit
-
05 Oct 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window