A mother whose baby son died days after leaving hospital is asking questions about the care she received as the health board involved has confirmed it is investigating maternity cases.

Twenty stillbirths and six cases of babies dying shortly after birth are being investigated by Cwm Taf health board in south Wales.

Monique Aziz, from Coed-Ely, Rhondda Cynon Taff, said: "I just want to know if he would have still been here if things had been done differently."

A health board spokesperson said: "We cannot comment on the individual cases but we are reviewing each one in detail to establish that they were appropriately investigated and reported at the time."