Running in memory of friend's baby
Cardiff Half Marathon: Running in memory of friend's baby

Charity runners have joined with professional and club runners to take part in the 15th Cardiff Half Marathon.

About 25,000 runners have been taking part - including a woman running in memory of her friend's stillborn baby.

  • 07 Oct 2018
