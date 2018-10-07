Cardiff Half Marathon 2018 highlights
About 25,000 runners have been taking part in the Cardiff Half Marathon as it celebrates its 15th anniversary.

Professional athletes, celebrities and fundraisers tackled the 13-mile course.

Australian runner Jack Rayner won the race, crossing the line in 1:01:01 and Dewi Griffiths was the first Welshman to finish.

