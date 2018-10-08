Media player
Moment of glory for 'non-existent' Ynysddu Welfare youth team
This is the moment a Welsh football team - thrown together in two weeks - won their first game together.
Gwent county side Ynysddu Welfare didn't have a youth side at the time of the FAW Youth Cup draw but, rather than cancel the match, they put out a call for players.
They beat Briton Ferry 7-6 on penalties after the game ended a 2-2 draw.
Ynysddu will find out who they get in round two of the cup at 13:30 BST on Monday.
08 Oct 2018
