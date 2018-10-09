'Medical cannabis could ease our son's pain'

Video

Parents of a teenage boy who has epilepsy say they are "desperate" to get medical cannabis to help ease his pain.

Craig Williams and Rachel Rankmore, who live in Cardiff, said it could help control their son Bailey's seizures.

But efforts to get the 16-year-old's consultant to apply for medical cannabis on his behalf have been rejected.

Cardiff and Vale health board said it always acted in the best interests of patients and would welcome the chance to speak to Bailey's family about treatment.