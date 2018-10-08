Video

An Oscar should go to an actor with learning disabilities before 2030, a Welsh acting group has said.

Hijinx has challenged organisers to make it happen with chief executive Clare Williams saying: "It would be shocking to see an actor 'black up' to play a character of colour.

"In 2018 it is equally unacceptable for a non-learning disabled actor to play... a learning disabled character."

Hijinx said that since the Oscars began in 1929, 16% of best actor and actress awards have been for portrayals of disability or mental illness.

These include Dustin Hoffman as Raymond Babbitt in Rain Man, Geoffrey Rush as David Helfott in Shine and Tom Hanks as Forrest Gump.