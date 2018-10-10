Mother of murdered Laura Stuart speaks out

Video

The family of a mother murdered by her ex say she was let down by the police.

Laura Stuart was stabbed multiple times and kicked in the head by Jason Cooper as she walked home from a night out - she died two days later.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct is investigating 18 reports made to North Wales Police involving Laura and/or Cooper before her death.

"They did let Laura down and I do feel that they've let us down," Laura's mother Liz Griffiths said.

North Wales Police say they "await" the IOPC findings, which are due in the coming months, and added they "cannot comment further at this stage."

Cooper, was jailed for 31 years at Mold Crown Court in March after being found guilty of her murder in Denbigh.