Video linking to my teacher

Video

Video links between schools, an idea first adopted in Scotland, have been launched as part of a plan to support rural education in Wales.

The E-sgol project is aimed at linking pupils in remote areas so that they can access a greater range of subjects.

The first to try it were pupils at Ysgol Bro Pedr in Lampeter, Ceredigion, with lessons for sixth formers with remote teachers aimed at widening the choice of subjects available to them.

Student Theo said there was still a close communication with teachers despite them being in different locations.