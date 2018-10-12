High winds as Storm Callum hits coast

Media player
Storm Callum: High winds cause large waves on Mumbles coast
Large waves and strong winds have been hitting Mumbles, Swansea, during Storm Callum.
An amber weather warning for south Wales is in place through Friday and much of Saturday, while a yellow warning for wind covers the whole of the country.
Stay updated with the latest news on Storm Callum here.
12 Oct 2018
